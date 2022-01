SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE STABBING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING MONDAY AFTERNOON THAT LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED.

AN OFFICER FOUND THE ADULT MALE VICTIM SUFFERING FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS IN FRONT OF AN APARTMENT IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 17TH STREET JUST AFTER 4 P.M.

THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES AND IS CURRENTLY BEING TREATED THERE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE VICTIM AND TWO OTHER MALES RAN FROM 17TH AND JACKSON AND STOPPED IN FRONT OF THE APARTMENT DUE TO THE VICTIMS INJURIES.

THE OTHER TWO MALES RAN AWAY AND IT IS BELIEVED ALL THREE WERE INVOLVED IN SOME SORT OF ALTERCATION AT ANOTHER LOCATION WITH AN UNKNOWN SUSPECT.

POLICE HAVE NO DESCRIPTION OF THE POSSIBLE SUSPECT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THE STABBING IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.