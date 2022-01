SGT. BLUFF MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS AND NINE MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

20-YEAR-OLD RAFAEL WELLESLEY GOMEZ, WHO ALSO WENT BY THE NAME “DANGER”, RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER A SEPTEMBER GUILTY PLEA TO POSSESSION OF FIREARMS BY A DRUG USER.

THE GUNS WERE FOUND DURING A SEARCH WARRANT OF GOMEZ’S RESIDENCE IN SERGEANT BLUFF, IOWA DURING A MURDER INVESTIGATION.

GOMEZ FAILED TO COMPLY WITH OFFICERS’ AT HIS HOME AND WAS ARRESTED AFTER CONCEALING A LOADED WALTHER .380 CALIBER SEMI-AUTOMATIC PISTOL UNDER THE CUSHION OF A NEARBY COUCH.

ANOTHER OF THE WEAPONS SEIZED WAS A RIFLE, WAS USED IN THE 2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE HOMICIDE IN SIOUX CITY..