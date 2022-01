SARAH MORGAN NAMED DIRECTOR OF CAMP HIGH HOPES

CAMP HIGH HOPES HAS A NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR THAT’S FAMILIAR TO STAFF AND CAMPERS.

SARAH MORGAN TAKES OVER AS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FROM CHRIS LIBERTO, WHO HAS ACCEPTED A REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR POSITION WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME:

MORGAN HAS BEEN WITH CAMP HIGH HOPES AS THE ADVANCEMENT DIRECTOR, AND HAS GROWN THE CAMP’S FUNDRAISING EFFORTS, EXPANDED ITS MARKETING REACH, AND ADDED MANY NEW ELEMENTS TO THE CAMP:

THE CAMP HAS A FULL SCHEDULE OF CAMPS AND EVENTS PLANNED FOR 2022.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR SPRING AND SUMMER CAMP SESSIONS.

LIBERTO’S LAST DAY AT CAMP WAS JANUARY 12TH. MORGAN MOVED TO HER NEW ROLE ON JANUARY 13TH.

HIRING FOR MORGAN’S REPLACEMENT HAS BEGUN.