Kalscheur Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Basketball and the Iowa State Athletic Department

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after hitting six 3-pointers to lead the Cyclones to a 79-70 win over Texas on Saturday. It is Kalscheur’s third honor of the season.

Kalscheur averaged 18.0 points and was 10-for-21 behind the arc last week as the Cyclones split a pair of games against nationally-ranked opponents. Against Texas, Kalscheur drilled 6-of-12 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, while also chipping in three assists, two steals and two rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Kalscheur was 4-for-9 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points in a one-point loss at Kansas.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji was named Big 12 Player of the Week.

Kalscheur and the Cyclones return to action Tuesday at Texas Tech (8 p.m., ESPNU).

