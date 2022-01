FLOOD TO CHALLENGE FORTENBERRY FOR GOP CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION

A NEBRASKA LAWMAKER IS PLANNING TO RUN FOR CONGRESS.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR MIKE FLOOD OF NORFOLK ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL CHALLENGE INCUMBENT FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY THIS YEAR IN THE NEBRASKA PRIMARY.

FORTENBERRY, WHO HAS SERVED IN CONGRESS SINCE 2005, IS FACING FEDERAL CHARGES OF CONCEALING CAMPAIGN FINANCE INFORMATION AND MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS TO FEDERAL AUTHORITIES AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY ACCEPTED ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN FUNDS DURING AN EVENT IN CALIFORNIA IN 2016.

FLOOD WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE NEBRASKA SENATE IN 2004 AND HAS PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS SPEAKER OF THE NEBRASKA SENATE.