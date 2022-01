BOLIN BROTHERS TO ENTER IOWA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME

THE BOLIN BROTHERS OF SIOUX CITY, TOMMY AND JOHNNIE, ARE BOTH BEING INDUCTED INTO THE IOWA ROCK ‘N ROLL HALL OF FAME THIS YEAR.

IT’S THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HALL LOCATED NEAR ARNOLD’S PARK AT THE IOWA GREAT LAKES.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CLAY NORRIS SAYS GUITARIST TOMMY BOLIN IS ALREADY A MEMBER OF THE HALL AS A BAND INDUCTEE, AND IS GETTING THE INDIVIDUAL RECOGNITION HE DESERVES:

TOMMY BOLIN WAS A GUITARIST AND SONGWRITER FOR BANDS INCLUDING DEEP PURPLE, THE JAMES GANG AND ZEPHYR.

HE ALSO RELEASED SOLO ALBUMS NATIONALLY SUCH AS “TEASER”

HIS BROTHER, JOHNNIE IS A WELL KNOWN ROCK DRUMMER WHO HAS PLAYED WITH NATIONALLY KNOWN BANDS SUCH AS BLACK OAK ARKANSAS AND SEVERAL LOCAL GROUPS.

NORRIS SAYS ANOTHER IOWA ARTIST BEING HONORED WITH THE ASSOCIATION’S SPIRIT AWARD THIS YEAR IS 24-YEAR-OLD SINGER MADDIE POPPE FROM CLARKSVILLE, WHO IS A PREVIOUS WINNER OF “AMERICAN IDOL”.

THE INDUCTION CEREMONY WEEKEND AT ARNOLD’S PARK IS SET FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST THROUGH THE 4TH.