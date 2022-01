LOCAL EVENTS TO HONOR LEGACY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

CEREMONIES WILL BE HELD LOCALLY MONDAY TO CELEBRATE THE LEGACY AND BIRTHDAY OF SLAIN CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

FORMER LOCAL NAACP PRESIDENT FLORA LEE WILL SPEAK AT NOON AT THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB ON THE LIFE OF DR. KING.

THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF DR. KING’S LIFE AT 7 P.M. AT KINGDOM MINISTRIES, FORMERLY CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH, LOCATED AT 2000 MILITARY ROAD,

THE NAACP OF SIOUX CITY WILL DONATE AN ORIGINAL WORK OF ART BY LOCAL ARTIST PAUL CHELSTAD, TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM DURING THE EVENT.

THE PIECE COMBINES AN IMAGE OF MARTIN LUTHER KING WITH A BLACK LIVES MATTER STATEMENT,

CHELSTAD CREATED THE ORIGINAL IMAGE OF DR. KING IN THE 1980’S.