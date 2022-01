LOCAL EVENTS HONOR LEGACY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

CEREMONIES WERE HELD LOCALLY CELEBRATING THE LEGACY AND BIRTHDAY OF SLAIN CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

FORMER LOCAL NAACP PRESIDENT FLORA LEE SPOKE TO THE SIOUX CITY ROTARY CLUB AND SAID WE COULD HONOR DR. KING’S MEMORY WITH PERSONAL REFLECTION OF OUR OWN LIVES:

SHE FEELS IF DR. KING WERE WITH US TODAY, HE WOULD SAY TO KEEP WORKING TO BETTER YOURSELF AND YOUR COMMUNITY:

LEE IS PART OF THE LAST GENERATION WHO WAS ALIVE TO HEAR KING’S MESSAGE AND WHO WERE SHOCKED BY HIS ASSASSINATION IN MEMPHIS IN APRIL OF 1968.

SHE SAYS THERE NEEDS TO BE A GREATER EFFORT TO PASS ON HIS MESSAGE AND LEGACY TO FUTURE GENERATIONS:

THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF DR. KING’S LIFE AT 7 P.M. AT KINGDOM MINISTRIES, FORMERLY CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH, LOCATED AT 2000 MILITARY ROAD.

THE NAACP OF SIOUX CITY WILL DONATE AN ORIGINAL WORK OF ART BY LOCAL ARTIST PAUL CHELSTAD, TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM DURING THE EVENT

Updated 2:15 p.m. 1/17/22

