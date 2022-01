HELP ANIMAL SHELTERS THROUGH THE BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE

TODAY (MONDAY) WOULD HAVE BEEN ACTRESS BETTY WHITE’S 100TH BIRTHDAY.

WHITE DIED NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE AGE OF 99, AND THE ACTRESS WAS A LONGTIME SPOKESPERSON FOR ANIMALS.

A NATIONWIDE ONLINE CHALLENGE WAS LAUNCHED AFTER HER DEATH TO DONATE FIVE DOLLARS OR WHATEVER YOU CAN AFFORD ON HER BIRTHDAY TO YOUR LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTER OR HUMANE SOCIETY.

IT’S A MEANINGFUL WAY TO HONOR BETTY WHITE’S LOVE OF ANIMALS BY CONTINUING HER LEGACY OF DONATING TO HELP SHELTER PETS.

LOCALLY YOU MAY DONATE TO THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY OR ANY OTHER PREFERRED PET CHARITY ORGANIZATION ONLINE, OR BY STOPPING BY THE SHELTER.