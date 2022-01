SUSPECT SHOT IN SGT. BLUFF IDENTIFIED BY D-C-I

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HAS IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT WHO WAS SHOT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WEDNESDAY EVENING, JANUARY 12TH IN SGT. BLUFF.

THE D-C-I SAYS 35 YEAR OLD MICHAEL SCOTT MEREDITH OF SERGEANT BLUFF. DIED AFTER BEING SHOT BY A DEPUTY DURING AN ALTERCATION AT A REPORTED BURGLARY AT THE WOODFORD MOBILE HOME PARK.

AUTHORITIES SAY MEREDITH ADVANCED ON THE DEPUTIES WITH A TIRE IRON AND STRUCK THE DEPUTY WHO THEN SHOT HIM AFTER THE OTHER DEPUTY FIRED THEIR TASER, WHICH WAS INEFFECTIVE.

THE NAMES OF THE DEPUTIES INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THEY ARE ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE FROM THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

THE D-C-I IS CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER.

