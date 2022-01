UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S RECEIVES CHILD CARE GRANT

ST. LUKE’S HAS BEEN AWARDED NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLARS FROM GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ FUTURE READY IOWA INITIATIVE.

THE GRANT OF $993,750 WILL ASSIST IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF ONSITE CHILDCARE FOR UNITYPOINT HEALTH ST. LUKE’S TEAM MEMBERS.

THE SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WILL RETROFIT CURRENT OFFICE SPACE INTO A CHILDCARE FACILITY FOR TEAM MEMBERS WITH CHILDREN UP TO AGE 5.

THE CENTER WILL PROVIDE 56 CHILDCARE SLOTS DURING HOURS THAT SUPPORT TEAM MEMBERS AT THE HOSPITAL.

THAT’S IMPORTANT BECAUSE MANY HEALTHCARE WORKERS WORK 12 HOUR SHIFTS THAT ARE NOT COVERED BY TRADITIONAL CHILDCARE FACILITIES.

WORK ON THE PROJECT WILL BEGIN SOON WITH COMPLETION PLANNED BY THE END OF JUNE.