THIN ICE ON IOWA’S GREAT LAKES

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES IS ENCOURAGING ICE ANGLERS AND SNOWMOBILERS TO USE CAUTION WHEN GOING OUT ON THE ICE AFTER A SNOWMOBILE AND AN ATV BROKE THROUGH THE ICE ON WEST OKOBOJI LAKE AND EAST OKOBOJI LAKE THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE INDIVIDUALS WERE RESCUED BY NEARBY ANGLERS, AND THEN WERE TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE LOCAL HOSPITAL.

THE D-N-R SAYS THE IOWA GREAT LAKES ICE QUALITY ISN’T AS GOOD AS IT HAS BEEN IN THE PAST AND TO USE CAUTION IF YOU PLAN TO OPERATE A SNOWMOBILE OR ATV ON THE LAKES.

THEY SAY GEESE ARE KEEPING A LARGE AREA OPEN ON SPIRIT LAKE OUT FROM THE PUMP HOUSE, SO TO BE REALLY CAREFUL IF GOING OUT ON BIG SPIRIT THIS WEEKEND.

Photo by Dickinson County Conservation Board