ROCKWOOD SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL GUN CHARGES.

21–YEAR-OLD AUSTIN ROCKWOOD WAS SENTENCED TO 6 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

ROCKWODD WAS ARRESTED LAST FEBRUARY AFTER ELUDING AN ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP AND EVENTUALLY FLEEING FROM HIS VEHICLE ON FOOT WITH A LOADED FIREARM THAT HE TRIED TO HIDE IN THE SNOW.

HE HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF THREE SEPARATE FELONY CRIMES IN 2017 AND 2019 INCLUDING WILFUL INJURY, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND BURGLARY.