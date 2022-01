PLEA DEAL REACHED IN GUTIERREZ CASE

A PLEA AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH THE FINAL SUSPECT CHARGED IN THE 2021 NEW YEAR’S SHOOTING THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL.

21-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ IS CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM IN THE SHOOTING AT A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT CLAIMED THE LIFE OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS AND INJURED OTHERS.

GUTIERREZ WILL ENTER A PLEA OF GUILTY AND BE SENTENCED ON FEBRUARY 14TH AT 1 P.M. IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

THE TERMS OF THE PLEA DEAL HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THREE OTHER SUSPECTS IN THE CASE HAVE BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON SECOND DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS.