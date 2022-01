MERCY CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER AWARDED GRANT

MERCYONE’S CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER HAS RECEIVED A $30,000 GRANT TO BE GIFTED OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS FROM THE BARNHART COMMUNITY CARES GRANT PROGRAM.

THE MONEY WILL HELP FUND THE CENTER’S ONGOING OPERATION AND MISSION INCLUDING PROVIDING CHILDREN MEDICAL TREATMENT AND COUNSELING FREE OF CHARGE.

NO FAMILY EVER RECEIVES A BILL FOR SERVICES FROM THE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER, WHICH SERVED 700 ABUSED CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES OVER THE PAST YEAR.

SINCE OPENING IN 1989, THE MERCYONE SIOUXLAND CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER HAS SERVED MORE THAN 20,000 CHILDREN AND IS THE ONLY ONE OF ITS KIND WITHIN 100 MILES OF SIOUX CITY.