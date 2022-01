IOWA LAUNCHES EFFORT TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

SEVERAL IOWA BUSINESSES AND TRADE GROUPS HAVE JOINED A NEW ALLIANCE TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN THE STATE.

THE IOWA BUSINESSES AGAINST TRAFFICKING OR I-BAT IS AN INITIATIVE BY IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S OFFICE.

HUMAN8 OC……….TO DO SOMETHING.” :10

ANYONE FILING THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK FOR A NEW BUSINESS IN IOWA USES THE REGISTRATION PORTAL IN PATE’S OFFICE.

HUMAN9 OC………TRAFFICKING IN IOWA.” :11

THE NATIONAL HUMAN TRAFFICKING HOTLINE FIELDED NEARLY 300 CALLS FROM IOWA IN 2020, LEADING TO 78 CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS.

THE IOWA NETWORK AGAINST HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SLAVERY ALREADY HAS A TRAINING PROGRAM FOR HOTEL EMPLOYEES AND IS SUPPORTING PATE’S INITIATIVE.

………………