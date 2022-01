CITY SCHOOL COVID NUMBERS TREND HIGHER

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS REPORTING A LARGE NUMBER OF STUDENTS AND STAFF WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID OVER THE PAST WEEK.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT REPORTED 200 STUDENTS TESTING POSITVE, WHICH IS ABOUT 1.3 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL STUDENTS.

THERE WERE 109 STAFF MEMBERS TESTING POSITIVE.

THAT IS AROUND FOUR AND A HALF PER CENT OF TOTAL STAFF IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT.

STATE HEALTH FIGURES SHOW WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTED 1588 TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS THE LAST WEEK .

THAT’S 29% POSITIVE TESTS OF THE TOTAL TESTS SUBMITTED IN THE COUNTY.