THUNE EXPLAINS DECISION TO RUN FOR 4TH TERM IN SENATE

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE IS EXPLAINING HIS DECISION TO RUN FOR A 4TH TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE IN MORE DETAIL.

HE SAYS IT TOOK SOME TIME AND FAMILY DISCUSSIONS TO GET TO THE DECISION:

THUNE RUN1 OC…FOR SOUTH DAKOTA. :14

THUNE SAYS SERVING ANOTHER SIX YEAR TERM WAS A BIG CONSIDERATION:

THUNE RUN2 OC……….IN THE DECISION. :11

THUNE ADDS THAT THE POSSIBILITY OF REPUBLICANS RETAKING A MAJORITY IN THE SENATE THIS YEAR WAS ALSO PART OF HIS THINKING:

THUNE RUN3 OC…….SOME NICE WINS. :21

THUNE IS CURRENTLY THE NUMBER TWO REPUBLICAN IN THE SENATE.

HE WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE SENATE IN 2004 AFTER SERVING SIX YEARS IN THE US HOUSE.

Jerry Oster WNAX