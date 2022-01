SHERIFF RELEASES NEW INFORMATION ON SHOOTING OF BURGLARY SUSPECT IN SGT. BLUFF

IOWA’S DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION OF THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A SUSPECT BY A WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AT A TRAILER COURT IN SGT. BLUFF WEDNESDAY EVENING.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THE INCIDENT BEGAN WHEN TWO OF HIS DEPUTIES AND A SGT. BLUFF POLICE OFFICER CONFRONTED THE SUSPECT AT A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS AROUND 5:45 P.M.:

SHOTSBL1 OC… STRIKING THE SUSPECT. :20

SHEEHAN SAYS THE LAW OFFICERS RENDERED FIRST AID TO THE SUSPECT IMMEDIATELY, AND THE SUSPECT AND INJURED DEPUTY WERE TRANSPORTED TO LOCAL HOSPITALS:

SHOTSBL2 OC…DURING THE INVESTIGATION. :19

THE NAMES OF THE MALE SUSPECT AND THE DEPUTIES INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

SHEEHAN SAYS OTHER EVIDENCE RELATED TO THE SHOOTING IS NOT BEING RELEASED AS THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING:

SHOTSBL3 OC……….USE OF FORCE. :16

THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER WILL PERFORM AN AUTOPSY ON THE SUSPECT AS PART OF THE INVESTIGATION.