RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA CONTINUES TO SHOW ECONOMIC STRENGTH

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS DELIVERED HIS ANNUAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TO STATE LEGISLATURE THURSDAY.

RICKETTS STARTED BY SAYING THE STATE IS STRONG COMING THROUGH THE PANDEMIC AND DIDN’T NEED MANDATES OR LOCKDOWNS TO DO THE RIGHT THING:

THE GOVERNOR TOUTED THE STATE’S NATIONAL RECORD LOW UNEMPLOYMENT RATE OF 1.8%, THE THIRD MONTH IN A ROW WITH OVER ONE MILLION NEBRASKANS EMPLOYED.

RICKETTS SAYS THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION, THERE ARE FOUR PRIORITIES, STARTING WITH TAX RELIEF:

RICKETTS SAYS BY THE END OF FISCAL YEAR 2023, THE STATE OF NEBRASKA IS ANTICIPATED TO HAVE AN ESTIMATED $1.5 BILLION IN ITS CASH RESERVE FUND.

HE SAYS THAT IS THE PEOPLE’S MONEY, AND THEY MUST SUPPORT TAX RELIEF THAT PUTS THIS MONEY BACK INTO THE POCKETS OF THE PEOPLE.

RICKETTS EXPECTS STATE AGENCIES AND PARTNERS TO LIVE WITHIN THE EXISTING BUDGET AND LIMIT ANY BUDGET GROWTH TO UNDER THREE PERCENT.