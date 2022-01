GOVERNORS REACT TO SUPREME COURT VACCINE MANDATE RULINGS

THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT HAS BLOCKED THE OSHA VACCINE MANDATE REQUESTED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN REGARDING BUSINESSES WITH OVER 100 EMPLOYEES.

THE COURT IS ALLOWING THE ADMINISTRATION TO PROCEED WITH A VACCINE MANDATE FOR MOST HEALTH CARE WORKERS.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM REACTED WITH A STATEMENT THAT SHE IS

GRATEFUL THAT THE SUPREME COURT HAS TAKEN THIS IMPORTANT ACTION TO GUARANTEE THE RIGHTS OF EMPLOYEES TO MAKE THEIR OWN PERSONAL CHOICE WHETHER OR NOT TO GET A COVID VACCINE.

NOEM SAYS SHE LOOKS FORWARD TO WORKING WITH THE STATE LEGISLATURE TO PASS PROTECTIONS FOR PRIVATE EMPLOYEES, JUST LIKE THEY HAVE ALREADY DONE FOR STATE WORKERS.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE COURT’S RULING ON THE OSHA VACCINE MANDATE IS A MAJOR VICTORY FOR IOWANS, THEIR PERSONAL FREEDOMS AND LIBERTIES.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION SHOULD HEAR THIS MESSAGE LOUD AND CLEAR: THE AMERICAN CITIZENS DO NOT BELIEVE IN GOVERNMENT OVERREACH, AND THEY DON’T BELIEVE IN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MAKING HEALTH CARE DECISIONS FOR THEM.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE IS VERY DISAPPOINTED BY THE COURT’S RULING ON THE HEALTH CARE WORKER VACCINE MANDATE.

SHE SAYS MEDICAL PROVIDERS THAT HAVE BEEN ON THE FRONTLINES OF THIS PANDEMIC SAVING LIVES DESERVE THE FREEDOM AND ABILITY TO MAKE THEIR OWN INFORMED HEALTH CARE DECISIONS.