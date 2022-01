DESPITE THE IMPENDING WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS FORECAST TO MOVE INTO OUR AREA FRIDAY, GILL HAULING HAS CONFIRMED THEY WILL BE RUNNING AS SCHEDULED AND ASKING ALL FRIDAY COLLECTION CUSTOMERS TO SET OUT GARBAGE AND RECYCLING TOTES AS NORMAL.

SOME AREAS MAY SEE EARLIER COLLECTION DUE TO REROUTING TO AVOID POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AS THE WEATHER PROGRESSES.