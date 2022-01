THE MARTINA MCBRIDE CONCERT SCHEDULED FOR THE ORPHEUM THEATER ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 13TH HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

CONCERT PROMOTERS SAY ITS BECAUSE OF AN UNFORTUNATE AND UNTIMELY COVID EXPOSURE.

THE SHOW HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED AND WILL NOW TAKE PLACE ON MARCH 3RD.

HOLD ON TO YOUR TICKETS AS THEY WILL BE HONORED FOR THE RESCHEDULED DATE.

FOR TICKETING QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE BOX OFFICE.