LOWERING TAXES KEY TO REYNOLDS PLAN FOR IOWA

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS PROPOSING AN END TO STATE INCOME TAXES ON PENSIONS AND RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS — AND LOWERING THE STATE INCOME TAX TO A SINGLE RATE OF JUST FOUR PERCENT WITHIN FOUR YEARS.

THE GOVERNOR UNVEILED HER PLAN TUESDAY NIGHT DURING THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS.

WHEN FULLY IMPLEMENTED IN 2026, REYNOLDS SAYS A FOUR PERCENT FLAT TAX WOULD SAVE AN AVERAGE IOWA FAMILY ABOUT 13-HUNDRED DOLLARS A YEAR.

REYNOLDS PROPOSES THAT RETIRED FARMERS NO LONGER BE TAXED ON CASH RENT FOR THEIR FARMLAND AND SHE SAYS IOWANS WHO’VE EARNED STOCK IN THE COMPANY WHERE THEY WORK SHOULD NO LONGER BE TAXED WHEN THEY SELL SHARES.

REYNOLDS SAYS BOLD ACTION ISN’T ALWAYS GOVERNMENT ACTION AND HER TAX PLAN LETS IOWANS DECIDE WHERE AND HOW TO SPEND MORE OF THEIR OWN MONEY.

REYNOLDS IS ALSO ASKING LEGISLATORS TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF WEEKS IOWANS MAY RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS, FROM THE CURRENT 26 WEEKS DOWN TO 16 WEEKS.

SHE GOT HER BIGGEST BURST OF CHEERS WHEN SHE PLEDGED THE LEGISLATURE WOULD RESPOND TO PARENTS RAISING COMPLAINTS ABOUT BOOKS IN SCHOOLS THAT HAVE SEXUAL CONTENT.

REYNOLDS ALSO TOLD LAWMAKERS SHE WILL USE FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF MONEY TO PROVIDE ONE-TIME BONUSES TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AND TEACHERS.

