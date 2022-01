LOOMIS TO SEEK WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY’S POST

ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS HAS LAUNCHED HIS CAMPAIGN TO BE THE NEXT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY.

LOOMIS IS A REPUBLICAN AND SAYS IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP IN THE COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE:

LOOMIS1 OC……..COMMUNITY LEADERS. :24

LOOMIS HAS RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENTS OF OVER 30 ACTIVE AND RETIRED LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS:

LOOMIS2 OC……WALK AWAY. :16

HE SAYS THERE NEEDS TO BE MORE ACCOUNTABILITY WHEN IT COMES TO PLEA BARGAINING CASES:

LOOMIS3 OC………..THAT ARE MADE. :25

LOOMIS HAS 19 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE INCLUDING 14 YEARS IN THE FELONY DIVISION, PROSECUTING THE MOST VIOLENT CRIMES IN SIOUXLAND.

HE HAS BEEN ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY SINCE 2003.