IOWA HAS RECORD YEAR FOR ORGAN & TISSUE DONATIONS

THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK IS ANNOUNCING THAT LAST YEAR WAS ANOTHER RECORD YEAR IN THE STATE FOR ORGAN AND TISSUE DONATIONS.

NETWORK SPOKESWOMAN HEATHER BUTTERFIELD SAYS IT MARKS THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF NEW RECORDS FOR THE ORGANIZATION, A CREDIT TO THE GENEROSITY OF IOWANS.

THE IOWA DONOR NETWORK HAS SEEN A 137-PERCENT INCREASE SINCE 2017 IN THE NUMBER OF ORGAN DONORS AND A 121-PERCENT INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF ORGANS TRANSPLANTED. SHE ATTRIBUTES PART OF THAT INCREASE TO SIGNIFICANT ADVANCES IN MEDICINE.

NEARLY 107-THOUSAND PEOPLE NATIONWIDE ARE ON WAITING LISTS FOR ORGAN DONATION, INCLUDING ABOUT 600 IN IOWA.

ABOUT HALF OF THE STATE’S POPULATION HAS ALREADY CHECKED THE BOX, AGREEING TO BECOME DONORS.

WHILE A SINGLE ORGAN DONOR MAY HELP EIGHT PEOPLE, SHE NOTES THAT A SINGLE TISSUE DONOR CAN HELP BETWEEN 50 AND 300 PEOPLE.