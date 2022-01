HENDERSON TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT TWO SEAT

BOB HENDERSON KICKED OFF HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT TWO SEAT WITH AN APPEARANCE IN LAWTON THIS WEEK.

HENDERSON, A REPUBLICAN, PREVIOUSLY UNSUCCESSFULLY RAN FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 14, WHICH WAS MADE UP OF PARTS OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST AND NORTHSIDE.

HE SAYS THE NEW DISTRICT INCLUDES A LARGE PART OF RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY:

BH1 OC……..TO MOVILLE. :15

HE SAYS THE VOTER REGISTRATION NUMBERS IN THE NEW DISTRICT HAVE SHIFTED FROM A DEMOCRATIC TO A REPUBLICAN MAJORITY.

THERE’S A LEARNING CURVE FOR VOTERS TOO, THANKS TO THE REDISTRICTING BECAUSE OF THE U.S. CENSUS:

BH2 OC……..DISTRICT ONE. :21

HENDERSON, WHO IS A FORMER TEACHER, SAYS EDUCATION REMAINS A TOP PRIORITY FOR HIM:

BH3 OC………SMALL THINGS. :20

HE ALSO WANTS TO SEE PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS USED IN WAYS THAT RETURN THEM TO THE TAXPAYERS.