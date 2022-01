EVANS MURDER TRIAL DELAYED

THE MURDER TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY TEEN NEXT WEEK HAS BEEN DELAYED AFTER HIS ATTORNEYS HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO WITHDRAW FROM THE CASE.

17-YEAR-OLD DWIGHT C. EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH LAST MAY OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF A WESTSIDE BAR.

EVANS’ ATTORNEYS, JOSEPH REEDY AND ANDREW MUNGER, ASKED JUDGE JEFFREY POULSON TO RELEASE THEM BECAUSE THEY WERE NOT COMMUNICATING WELL WITH EVANS, AND THAT EVANS NO LONGER WANTED THEM TO REPRESENT HIM.

JUDGE POULSON GRANTED THAT REQUEST AND CONTINUED THE TRIAL UNTIL A NEW ATTORNEY COULD BE APPOINTED AND PREPARE FOR THE CASE.

THE SPECIAL DEFENSE UNIT BASED IN POLK COUNTY WAS TO BE CONTACTED REGARDING REPRESENTING EVANS.