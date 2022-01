USD OFFERS RETURNING STUDENTS FREE COVID TESTS

STUDENTS HAVE RETURNED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA IN VERMILLION AS SPRING SEMESTER STARTED THIS WEEK IN THE MIDST OF ANOTHER COVID-19 INFECTION SURGE.

USD PRESIDENT SHEILA GESTRING SAYS THEY ARE OFFERING FREE TESTING AMONG THEIR HEALTH SERVICES;

GESTRING SAYS WEARING A MASK IS UP TO EACH INDIVIDUAL:

SHE SAYS THE UNIVERSITY IS FACING SOME STAFFING SHORTAGES, SO KEEPING THE ON CAMPUS WORKERS HEALTHY IS CRITICAL:

THE USD COVID DASHBOARD SHOWS EIGHT EMPLOYEES AND TWENTY-EIGHT STUDENTS WITH ACTIVE COVID INFECTIONS.

Jerry Oster WNAX