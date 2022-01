SIOUXLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY HAS HONORED ITS VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR.

AGENCY DIRECTOR ANNE HOLMES PRESENTED THE AWARD TO JOHN MCGUIRE AT A SURPRISE CEREMONY TUESDAY:

MCGUIRE HAS EVEN SHOWED UP WHEN HOLMES CLOSED THE RE-STORE FACILITY FOR THE HOLIDAYS:

MCGUIRE WAS PRESENTED WITH A PLAQUE, COMPLETE WITH A HAMMER AND WAS SERVED AT A STAFF LUNCH WITH MANY OF HIS FAVORITE FOODS.