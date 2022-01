SAND’S “PIE PROGRAM” ADOPTED BY MISSISSIPPI AUDITOR

MISSISSIPPI’S STATE AUDITOR SHAD WHITE IS FOLLOWING IOWA STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND’S LEAD AND CREATING A PUBLIC INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES OR PIE PROGRAM IN HIS STATE.

SAND CREATED THE PROGRAM IN 2019:

SAND SAYS THE PROGRAM ALSO COLLECTS THE ENTITIES’ OWN INNOVATIVE IDEAS AND IN TURN SHARES THEM WITH OTHER GOVERNMENT ENTITIES ACROSS IOWA:

WHITE IS REPUBLICAN AND HIS OFFICE REPORTS HE WAS INSPIRED BY AUDITOR SAND’S PIE PROGRAM. SAND IS A DEMOCRAT.

SAND IS TAKING THE PIE PROGRAM A STEP FURTHER BY PROPOSING A BILL IN THE UPCOMING LEGISLATIVE SESSION THAT WOULD REQUIRE THE IOWA AUDITOR TO DISTRIBUTE PIE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PUBLIC ENTITIES AND PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON THE PIE PROGRAM.