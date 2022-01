RED OAK GIRL DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR

A SOUTHWEST IOWA CHILD IS DEAD AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A POLICE CAR IN RED OAK MONDAY NIGHT. RIC HANSON REPORTS.

RIN OC….IOWA NEWS :31

THE GIRL HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 12-YEAR-OLD VANA MARIE REDD OF RED OAK.