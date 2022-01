NOEM LAYS OUT 2022 SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATIVE AGENDA

SOUTH DAKOTA’S 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION OPENED TUESDAY AFTERNOON WITH GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM DELIVERING HER ANNUAL STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS.

NOEM STARTED BY REVIEWING ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF THE PAST TWO YEARS, INCLUDING HOW HER STATE STAYED OPEN DURING THE PANDEMIC:

SHE SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA WAS FIRST IN THE NATION FOR HELPING THEIR WORKFORCE AND SMALL BUSINESS GET THROUGH THE PANDEMIC.

NOEM SAYS SHE WILL CONTINUE TO OPPOSE FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATE ATTEMPTS:

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO CONTINUING EFFORTS TO PROTECT THE UNBORN:

OTHER LEGISLATION PROPOSED BY NOEM INCLUDES HAVING SCHOOLS BEGIN THEIR DAY WITH A MOMENT OF SILENT REFLECTION OR PRAYER BY STUDENTS, AS WELL AS A BILL TO GUARANTEE THAT GIRLS SPORTS ARE FOR GIRLS.

SHE ALSO DREW APPLAUSE WHEN SHE SAID THE STATE WILL NOT ALLOW CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN ITS SCHOOLS:

NOEM THANKED THE STATE’S NATIONAL GUARD AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR THEIR SERVICE.

SHE SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA WILL CONTINUE TO PROTECT FREEDOM AND PASS IT ON TO THEIR CHILDREN.