NEBRASKA & COLORADO MAY SQUARE OFF OVER WATER RIGHTS

THE STATE OF NEBRASKA IS PROPOSING A FIVE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLAR PLAN TO BUILD CANALS AND RESERVOIRS TO USE WATER FROM COLORADO FLOWING INTO THE WESTERN PART OF THE STATE FROM THE SOUTH PLATTE RIVER.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THEY WILL INVOKE THE TERMS OF A SIX PAGE 1923 WATER USE AGREEMENT WITH COLORADO:

NEBWATER1 OC………BE DELIVERING. :20

COLORADO WANTS TO USE THE WATER IN STATE, WITH PLANS FOR AROUND THREE HUNDRED PROJECTS USING MOST OF THAT WATER ALLOCATED TO NEBRASKA.

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA NEEDS TO GET AHEAD OF THOSE PLANS TO KEEP RECEIVING THE WATER THEY NEED:

NEBWATER2 OC…….STATE OF NEBRASKA :27

ATTORNEY GENERAL DOUG PETERSON SAYS NEBRASKA IS READY TO DEFEND THE 1923 WATER COMPACT;

NEBWATER3 OC……..UNDER THE CONTRACT. :18

RICKETTS SAYS THAT INVOLVES FINISHING A PROJECT STARTED A CENTURY AGO:

NEBWATER4 OC……….FINISHING THAT WORK. :26

THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCED THE WATER PROJECT AS PART OF SEVEN HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN PROJECT SPENDING.