SUPREME COURT DENIES APPEAL OF YEAR ROUND E-15 RULE

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ANNOUNCED MONDAY THAT IT WILL NOT TAKE UP GROWTH ENERGY’S APPEAL OF THE D.C. CIRCUIT COURT DECISION THAT STRUCK DOWN E-P-A’S YEAR-ROUND E-15 RULE.

IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS COUPLED WITH INACTION BY CONGRESS TO PURSUE A LEGISLATIVE FIX, THE DECISION BY THE SUPREME COURT TO NOT REVIEW THE E-15 DECISION UNDERLINES THE NEED FOR STATES LIKE IOWA TO ACT TO ENSURE E-15 CAN BE SOLD ALL YEAR.

SHAW SAYS IT’S NOW CLEAR THAT NO TIMELY FEDERAL SOLUTION IS COMING. SO IT IS TIME FOR A MIDWEST SOLUTION FOR YEAR-ROUND E-15.

EIGHT MIDWEST GOVERNORS, LED BY IOWA’S KIM REYNOLDS, HAVE REACHED OUT TO E-P-A TO INQUIRE ABOUT TAKING ACTION AT THE STATE LEVEL.