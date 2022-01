SEINFELD COMING BACK TO SIOUX CITY

JERRY SEINFELD HAS RESCHEDULED 2020’S POSTPONED SHOW IN SIOUX CITY.

SEINFELD WILL RETURN TO THE ORPHEUM THEATRE STAGE ON JULY 29TH AT 7PM.

JERRY SEINFELD’S COMEDY CAREER TOOK OFF AFTER HIS FIRST APPEARANCE ON THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JOHNNY CARSON IN 1981.

EIGHT YEARS LATER, HE TEAMED UP WITH FELLOW COMEDIAN LARRY DAVID TO CREATE WHAT WAS TO BECOME THE MOST SUCCESSFUL COMEDY SERIES IN THE HISTORY OF TELEVISION.

“SEINFELD”, THE SHOW RAN ON NBC FOR NINE SEASONS, WINNING NUMEROUS AWARDS, AND WAS NAMED THE GREATEST TELEVISION SHOW OF ALL TIME IN 2009 BY TV GUIDE.

TICKETS FOR SEINFELD ARE ON SALE NOW AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM AND AT THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

ALL PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED TICKETS WILL BE HONORED FOR THE NEW DATE.