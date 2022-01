IOWA LEGISLATURE CONVENES WITH BATTLE LINES DRAWN

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS STARTED ITS 2022 SESSION IN THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES WITH THE HOUSE AND SENATE EACH GAVELING IN SHORTLY AFTER 10 A.M. MONDAY.

OPENING SPEECHES BY LEADERS IN THE STATE SENATE SHOWED THERE MAY NOT BE MUCH OF A BI-PARTISAN SPIRIT THIS SESSION.

REPUBLICAN SENATE PRESIDENT JAKE CHAPMAN OF DALLAS COUNTY LAID OUT A CONSERVATIVE AGENDA AND ATTACKED THE MEDIA:

START1 OC……….NO LONGER HIDDEN. :24

CHAPMAN SAYS MANY IN THE STATE’S EDUCATION SYSTEM ARE TRYING TO CORRUPT OUR CHILDREN:

START2 OC……..IN VALUE. :33

CHAPMAN ALSO SPOKE ABOUT DEFENDING THE UNBORN AND WAITING TO SEE HOW THE SUPREME COURT RULED ON ABORTION BEFORE TAKING ACTION IN THE STATE.

HE ALSO SPOKE ON ELIMINATING THE STATE INCOME TAX AND CONTINUING ECONOMIC PROSPERITY IN THE STATE.

DEMOCRATIC SENATE LEADER ZACH WAHLS OF JOHNSON COUNTY RESPONDED BY BLAMING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS FOR A SHORTAGE OF WORKERS IN THE STATE:

START3 OC………SHUTTERED BUSINESSES. :15

WAHLS SAYS NOBODY WANTS TO COME TO WORK OR LIVE IN IOWA BECAUSE OF REPUBLICAN PROPOSALS AND POLICIES.

HE SAYS THAT INCLUDES TEACHERS:

START4 OC……….WORKPLACE SAFETY. :29

THE 100 DAY SESSION IS SET TO END ON APRIL 19TH.