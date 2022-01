FIRE LEAVES SIOUX COUNTY FAMILY HOMELESS

FIRE HAS DESTROYED A HOME WEST OF SIOUX CENTER LEAVING A WOMAN AND HER THREE CHILDREN HOMELESS.

THE FIRE HAPPENED SUNDAY AFTERNOON AROUND 4:45 P.M. AT 3594 GARFIELD AVENUE.

SIOUX CENTER FIRE CHIEF DAVE VAN HOLLAND SAYS MORE THAN 80 FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED THE BLAZE FOR NEARLY THREE HOURS.

SCFIRE OC……….AREAS OF THE HOUSE. :13

HE SAYS THE HOUSE IS A TOTAL LOSS.

THE FAMILY WAS NOT HOME AT THE TIME THE FIRE STARTED AND A COUPLE OF HOUSEHOLD PETS DIED IN THE FIRE.

VAN HOLLAND SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED.

Photo by Dennis Morrice