THUNE TO SEEK NEW TERM IN U.S. SENATE

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE HAS DECIDED TO RUN FOR A 4TH TERM IN THE SENATE.

THE 60-YEAR-OLD THUNE IS THE SECOND RANKING REPUBLICAN IN THE SENATE.

HE ANNOUNCED HIS DECISION ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER OVER THE WEEKEND, POSTING THAT HE HAS ALWAYS PROMISED TO DO THE WORK, EVEN WHEN IT WAS HARD, UNCOMFORTABLE, OR UNPOPULAR,”

THUNE SAID AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION AND PRAYER, AND WITH THE SUPPORT OF HIS FAMILY,HE IS ASKING SOUTH DAKOTANS FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONTINUE SERVING THEM IN THE U.S. SENATE.”

THUNE IS SEEN AS THE LIKELY SUCCESSOR TO MITCH MCCONNELL FOR THE GOP TOP LEADERSHIP POST IN THE SENATE.