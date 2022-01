BEWARE OF FIRE DANGER FROM SPACE HEATERS

THE RECENT RUN OF SINGLE DIGIT COLD TEMPERATURES HAS LED TO MORE PEOPLE USING SPACE HEATERS TO ADD WARMTH TO THEIR DWELLINGS.

LE MARS FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS WHILE THEY ARE HANDY TO HAVE, THEY NEED TO BE PLUGGED IN AND USED PROPERLY:

HE SAYS YOU SHOULD NEVER LEAVE ONE RUNNING IF NOBODY IS HOME OR WORKING IN THE ROOM WITH IT:

SCHIPPER SAYS NEWER MADE SPACE HEATERS HAVE BEEN MANUFACTURED TO BE MUCH SAFER:

THAT’S WHY HE EMPHASIZES TO KEEP THREE FEET OF CLEARANCE AROUND ANY WORKING SPACE HEATER WHEN THEY ARE RUNNING.