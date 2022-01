CITY LEADERS & STATE LAWMAKERS DISCUSS PRIORITY ISSUES

MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY MET WITH LOCAL STATE LEGISLATORS AND CITY DEPARTMENT HEADS FRIDAY MORNING AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS PRIORITY ISSUES.

MAYOR PRO-TEM DAN MOORE SAYS IT WAS IMPORTANT TO GET TOGETHER TO DISCUSS ISSUES SUCH AS WORKFORCE NEEDS AND THE STATE TAX DISADVANTAGE FACED AT TIMES FROM NEIGHBORING SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA:

MOORE SAYS OUR STATE LAWMAKERS PROVIDE VALUABLE SUPPORT ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TOOLS SUCH AS TAX INCREMENT FINANCING AND TARGETED JOBS:

STATE REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS HALL SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO KEEP THE SIOUX CITY MOMENTUM GOING FORWARD AT THE STATE CAPITOL :

IOWA’S LEGISLATIVE SESSION BEGINS MONDAY AND HALL SAYS HE IS READY TO SERVE SIOUX CITY AS ONE OF THE DEMOCRATIC LEADERS ON THE HOUSE FLOOR:

REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN AND STATE SENATORS JIM CARLIN AND JACKIE SMITH ALSO ATTENDED THE MEETING.