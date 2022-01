CARLOS MORALES SENTENCED IN NEW YEAR’S EVE FATAL SHOOTING

THE THIRD DEFENDANT CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL ON NEW YEAR’S EVE OF 2021 HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON.

18-YEAR-OLD CARLOS MORALES WAS SENTENCED TO A MAXIMUM OF 50 YEARS AND A MANDATORY MINIMUM OF 15 YEARS, PLUS CONCURRENT SENTENCES OF 5 YEARS EACH FOR THREE COUNTS OF RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM RESULTING IN INJURY.

MORALES WAS CHARGED IN THE DRIVE BY SHOOTING OF A MORNINGSIDE HOME THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS, WHO WAS ATTENDING A PARTY THERE.

HE EXPRESSED REGRET AT HIS SENTENCING:

CARLOS1 OC…CAN’T CHANGE IT. :22

PRESIDING JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY TOLD MORALES THAT HE DID NOT BELIEVE MORALES TRULY FELT REMORSE FOR HIS ACTIONS:

CARLOS2 OC………SOMEBODY’S LIFE. :18

TWO CO-DEFENDANTS, HIS BROTHER CHRISTOPHER MORALES AND ANTHONY BAUER WHO WERE PREVIOUSLY SENTENCED,, MUST EACH SERVE A MINIMUM OF 35 YEARS IN THEIR PLEA AGREEMENTS.

THE THREE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO SHARE IN REIMBURSING KRITIS’S FAMILY A TOTAL OF $150,000