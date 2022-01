$60 MILLION COLD STORAGE FACILITY TO BE BUILT AT SOUTHBRIDGE AREA

COLD-LINK LOGISTICS OF MIAMI, FLORIDA HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE 40 ACRES OF THE CITY’S SOUTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SITE TO CONSTRUCT A MULTI-PHASED COLD STORAGE FACILITY.

CITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR MARTY DOUGHERTY SAYS THE FIRST PHASE OF THE PROJECT REPRESENTS A CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF NEARLY $60 MILLION AND WILL BE THE FIRST INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT ON THE SITE:

THE INITIAL PHASE WILL INCLUDE COLD STORAGE WAREHOUSING WITH APPROXIMATELY 20,000 PALLET POSITIONS AND BLAST FREEZING PLUS TRUCK DOCKS AND MECHANICAL AREAS TO COMPLIMENT OTHER LOCAL BUSINESS NEEDS:

THE INITIAL 60 JOBS INCLUDE 50 PRODUCTION STAFF AT AN HOURLY WAGE OF OVER $23.00/HOUR.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN MARCH WITH AN EXPECTED OPENING DATE IN EARLY 2023.