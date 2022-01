STUDY PREDICTS IMPACT OF NEBRASKA CASINOS ON WESTERN IOWA

GAMBLING MARKET STUDIES CONDUCTED FOR THE IOWA RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION SHOW THE POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE MARKET FOR CASINO GAMBLING IN NEBRASKA.

RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE CASINOS OPENING IN NEBRASKA IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS WILL IMPACT WESTERN IOWA CASINOS:

NEBCASINO1 OC………..OF REVENUE. :14

PROJECTIONS ARE THAT THE COUNCIL BLUFFS CASINOS COULD LOSE 45 PERCENT OF THEIR MARKET TO NEW NEBRASKA COMPETITION.

THE REPORT ESTIMATES SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK CASINO COULD SEE A LOSS OF 50 MILLION DOLLARS IN ADJUSTED GROSS REVENUE.

OHORILKO SAYS IOWA CASINOS NEED TO PREPARE FOR THAT EVENTUALITY.

NEBCASINO2 OC……….ARE EMPLOYED” :18

HE SAYS A VERY IMPORTANT PIECE OF THIS STUDY. IS LOOKING AT THE IMPACT OF NEBRASKA AND REALLY TRYING TO HELP EVERYONE PREPARE FOR THE YEARS TO COME.

THERE ARE ALSO TWO SOCIO-ECONOMIC STUDIES THAT THE I-R-G-C WILL REVIEW AT THEIR MEETING NEXT WEEK IN ALTOONA.