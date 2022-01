REFLECTIONS ON CAPITOL ATTACK ONE YEAR LATER

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS HER VIEW ON THE ATTACK AT THE U.S. CAPITOL ONE YEAR AGO TODAY HASN’T CHANGED.

SHE SAYS JANUARY 6TH WAS A “VERY DARK DAY IN AMERICAN HISTORY” AND THOSE WHO BROKE THE LAW ON THAT DAY SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE.

ERNST SAYS IN CONGRESS, EVERYONE NEEDS TO FOCUS ON DOING THEIR JOB:

ERNST3 OC……FOR AMERICA. :19

SHE SAYS IT’S TIME TO MOVE FORWARD:

ERNST4 OC……..AMERICAN PEOPLE. :09

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON ISSUED A WRITTEN STATEMENT CALLING THE VIOLENCE THAT DAY HORRIFIC AND THANKING CAPITOL POLICE FOR THEIR BRAVERY.

HINSON ALSO SAYS THOSE WHO BROKE THE LAW ON JANUARY 6TH SHOULD BE PROSECUTED AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE.

CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE SAYS THE ATTACK HIGHLIGHTS THE NEED TO ENSURE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS.

THE IOWA DEMOCRAT SAYS SENATE PASSAGE OF A VOTING RIGHTS BILL “IS THE KEY PRIORITY RIGHT NOW.”