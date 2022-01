MORE WOODBURY COUNTY GOP CANDIDATES REVEAL PLANS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS CONFIRMED SEVERAL CANDIDATES WHO ARE GATHERING SIGNATURES TO RUN

JACOB BOSSMAN IS AGAIN RUNNING FOR THE STATE HOUSE IN HOUSE DISTRICT 13.

BOB HENDERSON WILL FORMALLY ANNOUNCE NEXT TUESDAY THAT HE IS RUNNING FOR THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN HOUSE DISTRICT 2.

KEVIN ALONS IS RUNNING FOR THE STATE SENATE IN SENATE DISTRICT 2, WHICH JAMES CARLIN CURRENTLY REPRESENTS.

CARLIN IS CHALLENGING CHUCK GRASSLEY FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR U.S. SENATE.

CURRENT COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT IS RUNNING FOR THE STATE SENATE IN SENATE DISTRICT 1,

ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS WILL CHALLENGE JACKLYN FOX FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY IN A PRIMARY.