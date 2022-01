IT’S TIME TO RENEW YOUR PET LICENSE IN SIOUX CITY

IF YOU OWN A DOG OR CAT IN SIOUX CITY, IT’S TIME TO RENEW YOUR PET LICENSE.

THE 2022 PET TAGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT THE CUSTOMER SERVICE CENTER IN CITY HALL, THE ANIMAL ADOPTION AND RESCUE FACILITY AT 2400 HAWKEYE DRIVE, AND AT PARTICIPATING VETERINARIANS’ OFFICES.

ALL PET LICENSES EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 31ST OF THE LICENSE YEAR.

RENEWAL NOTICES WILL BE MAILED TO CURRENT PET LICENSE HOLDERS NEXT WEEK.

THE COST OF THE LICENSE IS $15.00 FOR NEUTERED CATS AND DOGS, $31.00 FOR UNNEUTERED CATS AND $50.00 FOR UNNEUTERED DOGS.

PETS MUST BE VACCINATED FOR RABIES BEFORE A LICENSE CAN BE ISSUED.

A $15 PENALTY WILL BE ADDED TO PET LICENSES ISSUED AFTER MARCH 1ST, WHICH INCREASES BY $5 EACH MONTH AFTER APRIL 1ST AND MAY 1ST.