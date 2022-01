DAKOTA DUNES COUPLE WIN BIG IOWA LOTTERY PRIZE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN SAID HE AND HIS WIFE HAD AN UNFORGETTABLE CHRISTMAS AFTER THEY SCRATCHED OFF A $250,000 LOTTERY PRIZE.

P.J. VASKE OF DAKOTA DUNES CLAIMED A TOP PRIZE IN THE IOWA LOTTERY’S $250,000 EXTREME CASH SCRATCH GAME.

HE AND HIS WIFE, LIBBY, PURCHASED THE $20 LUCKY TICKET AT THE CASEY’S ON SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY.

LIBBY SAYS SHE WAS GOING TO BUY MULTIPLE TICKETS, BUT THAT WAS THE ONLY ONE LEFT AT THAT STORE.

WHEN SHE SCRATCHED THE TICKET CHRISTMAS MORNING, SHE COULDN’T BELIEVE HER LUCK.

P.J. SAID HE AND HIS WIFE PLAN TO USE THE WINNINGS TO FUND COLLEGE SAVINGS ACCOUNTS FOR THEIR THREE CHILDREN AS WELL AS MAKE SOME HOME IMPROVEMENTS.