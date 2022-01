CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS CRITICAL FOR HOME SAFETY

LE MARS FIRE AND RESCUE WEDNESDAY WAS SUMMONED TO SENEY FOR A CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM,

FIRE CHIEF DAVE SCHIPPER SAYS EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE A CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTOR IN THEIR HOMES.

MONOX1 OC……..OUT OF YOUR HOME. :14

HE SAYS A COUPLE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL BECAUSE THEIR HOME HAD MORE THAN 400 PARTS PER MILLION OF CARBON MONOXIDE.

SCHIPPER SAYS ANYTHING ABOVE 35 PARTS PER MILLION CAN BE DANGEROUS.

MONOX2 OC……..NEXT MORNING. :21

CLOSING UP YOUR HOMES BECAUSE OF THE COLD WEATHER CAN LEAVE LITTLE VENTILATION, AND THAT’S WHEN CARBON MONOXIDE CALLS BECOME A COMMON OCCURRENCE:

MONOX3 OC……….INTO THE HOUSE. :20

SCHIPPER SAYS TO ALWAYS MAKE CERTAIN YOU HAVE PROPER VENTILATION DURING THE WINTER MONTHS.