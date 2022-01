SMITH DROPS OUT OF IOWA GOVERNOR’S RACE

A DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA HAS SUSPENDED HIS CAMPAIGN.

RAS SMITH HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS ENDING HIS CAMAPIGN AFTER SEVEN MONTHS.

SMITH RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THIS PROCESS HAS EXPOSED A DRASTIC DISCONNECT BETWEEN THE CURRENT POLITICAL SYSTEM AND THE PEOPLE.

HE SAYS HE CAME TO THE HEARTBREAKING CONCLUSION THAT THERE ARE BARRIERS THAT ONE CAMPAIGN CANNOT OVERCOME, NO MATTER HOW HARD HE WORKS.

SMITH SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO THE IOWA HOUSE NEXT WEEK WHERE HE REPRESENTS BLACK HAWK COUNTY, TO FOCUS ON CONTINUING TO AMPLIFY THE VOICE OF THE PEOPLE.

JEFF KAUFMANN, CHAIRMAN OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA, SAYS THE IOWA DEMOCRAT ESTABLISHMENT IS PUSHING CANDIDATES OUT OF THE PRIMARY WHILE FACING AN UPHILL BATTLE AGAINST GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

KAUFMANN SAYS IOWANS CONTINUE TO REJECT THE RADICAL IDEAS OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.